Fulham announced their retained list following the 2020/21 season last night, with a number of players departing the club.

Fulham will release a host of players when they reach the end of their contracts at the end of this month, with the biggest departure arguably being Kevin McDonald.

Elsewhere, new deals have been offered to the likes of defensive duo Cyrus Christie and Maxime le Marchand, whilst all their loan names have returned to their parent clubs.

It’s a relatively large clear out ahead of their Championship return and it’s McDonald’s departure that has garnered the most attention – the fan favourite leaves after five seasons at Craven Cottage.

Scott Parker’s side were relegated from the Premier League for a second time in three seasons last month and return to the Championship alongside West Brom and Sheffield United.

