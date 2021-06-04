Fulham announced their retained list following the 2020/21 season last night, with a number of players departing the club.

Fulham will release a host of players when they reach the end of their contracts at the end of this month, with the biggest departure arguably being Kevin McDonald.

Elsewhere, new deals have been offered to the likes of defensive duo Cyrus Christie and Maxime le Marchand, whilst all their loan names have returned to their parent clubs.

It’s a relatively large clear out ahead of their Championship return and it’s McDonald’s departure that has garnered the most attention – the fan favourite leaves after five seasons at Craven Cottage.

Scott Parker’s side were relegated from the Premier League for a second time in three seasons last month and return to the Championship alongside West Brom and Sheffield United.

See how these Fulham fans reacted to their club’s retained list on Twitter:

Disgraceful that Kevin MacDonald has not been kept on. Shocking. — Roger Burbidge (@RogerBurbidge) June 3, 2021

Like to see KMac in the coaching staff. An inspirational figure. — LongAndDreamlessSleep (@richiecd) June 3, 2021

We better be selling MLM and Christie — Keelan Williams (@Keelanw4) June 3, 2021

Cyrus Christie to stay on😅 That states the level of ambition we have very clearly. I look forward to watching him charge down the right with the ball, only to get to the halfway line and hit the invisible force field which forces him to turn back to where he started. — Paul (@paulspc93) June 3, 2021

Why renew for Maxime LM and Cyrus. Sell them !

And when are you announcing the new manager ? — Robin Bextor (@RobinBextor) June 3, 2021

Contract extensions for LeMarchand and Christie. New contract for Ream. Looks like we’re being really ambitious. — BT 🎸⚽️🌍 (@brian_tea) June 3, 2021

I really hope KMac will be given a coaching or advisory roll. Characters like him at the club are indispensable — Nicholas Everett (@NMEverett01) June 3, 2021