Sheffield Wednesday are in turmoil right now, but fans might take a grain of comfort from Dom Howson’s stance on the club facing the possibility of administration.

Sheffield Wednesday have endured financial difficulties for the past two seasons or so now. That’s obviously been worsened by the financial hardships of the past 18 months and recent reports regarding player wages and such suggest the Owls are really starting to struggle.

But writing in an Examiner Live Q&A, Howson was asked if the club is ‘on the brink’ so to say, answering with:

“The club have had ongoing cashflow difficulties for the past 18 months but I don’t believe for one minute that the club are on the brink of going into administration or bust.

“I completely understand and get why fans are worried right now. What is going on behind the scenes is concerning.

“Hopefully the players wages issue will be resolved sooner rather than later.”

Earlier in the week, Sheffield Star reported that a handful of Sheffield Wednesday’s first-team names were considering walking out of the club due to ongoing issues with their pay.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri has been coming under the spotlight all season but given these recent reports combined with relegation from the Championship, he’s now receiving criticism at an all-time high.