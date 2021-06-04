Fulham announced their retained list last night but QPR-linked Stefan Johansen didn’t feature on it.

Johansen, 30, has a year left on his Fulham contract and with the option to extend it by a further year.

Though the Norway man didn’t feature on the club’s retained list and it’s got one or two fans thinking that the midfielder could now be on his way to QPR in a permanent deal.

Johansen has a year left on his contract, with the option of an additional year. The fact Fulham haven’t activated the additional year this summer could be an indication they are looking to sell 👀 #QPR https://t.co/ax6IOWG9qg — '𝐑' 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (@RGenerationnet) June 3, 2021

Johansen is actually joining QPR then 😞 https://t.co/gPKLWSi57a — JC (@jackfts) June 3, 2021

QPR have not hidden the fact that they want to bring Johansen back to the club ahead of next season. He shone during his loan spell in the second half of the season just gone and Rs fans really warmed to his performances in midfield.

Yesterday, West London Sport reported that QPR were in talks with Fulham regarding a potential transfer and Fulham’s retained list might be a hint that Scott Parker’s side are resigned to losing him to their west London neighbours.

For the Whites it’d be a huge blow – Johansen proved at QPR that he’s a player with real quality but for too long he was overlooked at Craven Cottage, and he’s since become a cult hero at QPR.

QPR completing this signing would mean that all four of the loan quartet that came in over January and turned the club’s season would all be permanent figures.

Charlie Austin, Jordy de Wijs and Sam Field are all now at QPR on a permanent basis and fans are waiting eagerly on Johansen to be confirmed.

At one point it seemed unlikely but things seem to be falling into place now.