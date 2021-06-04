Former Wigan Athletic midfielder Lee Evans is ‘closing in’ on a move to Ipswich Town, reports East Anglian Daily Times.

Evans, 26, was one of a number of players to be released by Wigan Athletic following the conclusion of the 2020/21 League One season just gone.

The Latics finished in 20th-place of the table – just one point and one place above safety – with Evans managing 21 League One outings and scoring twice.

A product of the Wolves youth academy, Evans has since made his name in the Football League with the likes of Sheffield United and Wigan, having featured 80 times in all competitions for the Latics over the past three seasons.

Now though, EADT report that Evans is on his way to Portman Road as Ipswich Town’s summer revamp continues to gain pace.

The Welshman is reportedly having a medical at the club today, after Town completed the signing of Fleetwood Town’s Wes Burns.

Thoughts?

Paul Cook’s side are really looking like they want promotion next season.

Their new CEO Mark Ashton has clearly been a busy man since arriving and he’s giving Cook everything he needs to really build a promotion-winning side.

There’ll obviously be a few more signings before the season starts but Cook looks to be building a side with real depth and League One experience, and the two-time promotion winner could yet claim a third with his Ipswich side.