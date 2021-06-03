Hull City will be in the hunt for some new signings over the coming weeks.

Hull City are back in the Championship next season and could do with some reinforcements.

One player who could be on their radar is attacker Paul Smyth – who is available on a free transfer.

Smyth, who is 23 years old, has been released by QPR and will be weighing up his next move.

Fits the bill

Hull boss Grant McCann has managed Northern Irish compatriots Josh Magennis and Gavin Whyte during his time at the KCOM Stadium and may be alerted by Smyth’s availability now.

He is a player he already knows with the pair crossing paths at Linfield.

Smyth rose up through the youth ranks at Windsor Park whilst McCann ended his playing career there at the same time.

The Tigers’ manager likes a player who can play across all positions of a front three as well.

Smyth moved to England in 2017 to join QPR and went on to make 23 appearances in all competitions for the London club, chipping in with two goals.

Gained more experience in League One last season

The forward joined Charlton in October last year and he spent the first-half of the season at the Valley to get some more experience under his belt.

Smyth made 14 appearances for the Addicks under their former boss Lee Bowyer but had his season-long loan there cut short in January.

He then switched to Accrington Stanley and went on to play 21 times for John Coleman’s side.

Smyth is an option for all Football League clubs but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Hull move for him.