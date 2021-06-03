Sheffield Wednesday’s Osaze Urhoghide now looks set to leave the club this summer after rejecting the offer of a contract extension.

Urhoghide, 20, is now in the final month of his Sheffield Wednesday contract.

The Englishman featured 16 time sin the Championship during the 2020/21 season and proved a really exciting, young [layer for Darren Moore’s side.

He became a favourite among fans, but now the defender looks set to leave the club at the end of this month and Sheffield reporter Alan Biggs has given his damning assessment of the situation, tweeting earlier today:

The likelihood of Osaze Urhoghide leaving #SWFC is just another example of skewed priorities. When Liam Shaw left, a source told me he wanted only about £3k to stay. At the same time, Barry Bannan was signing a new deal (said the source) for at least £27k. — Alan Biggs (@AlanBiggs1) June 3, 2021

Liam Shaw is another name who’s set to leave Sheffield Wednesday at the end of this month having signed a pre-contract deal with Celtic earlier in the year.

The midfielder was at one point held in high-regards by the fans but his exit will undoubtedly leave a sour taste, with Owls supporters having witnessed their club go from one tragedy to another in the past 12 months.

As for Urhoghide, he was arguably a more important player to the side than Shaw and after the reports of the past week or so regarding the club’s pay issues and so on, Urhoghide’s contract rejection won’t come as too much of a surprise.

He’ll likely be one of many to leave this month with Sheffield Star having claimed that several first-team names are considering ‘walking out’ due to ongoing issues with pay.

A hugely difficult time for the club and Urhoghide’s situation, as Biggs points out, perfectly sums up the ‘skewed priorities’ at the club.