Seny Dieng had a breakthrough season with QPR in the campaign just gone, and it turns out that the 26-year-old was the Championship’s most formidable goalkeeper.

Dieng made 121 saves in his 42 Championship appearances in the 2020/21 season – the most of any goalkeeper in the division.

Goalkeepers with the most saves in the Championship this season: 1️⃣ Seny Dieng – 121

2️⃣ Bartosz Bialkowski- 119

➡️ Dan Bentley – 119

4️⃣ Asmir Begovic – 118

5️⃣ Brice Samba – 113

6️⃣ Rafael Cabral – 102

7️⃣ Neil Etheridge – 101#QPR @QPR pic.twitter.com/bWVdzZG85K — The Second Tier (@secondtierpod) June 3, 2021

The Senegalese stopper only made his Championship debut for the club at the start of the campaign but almost instantly, it became clear to Mark Warburton and to the watching Rs fans that Dieng was about to become the club’s new no.1.

It came after several seasons of not having a trusted goalkeeper in between the sticks at QPR. The 2019/20 season saw both Joe Lumley and Liam Kelly share the reigns, with both proving inconsistent.

Lumley has since joined Middlesbrough on a free transfer after playing second-fiddle to Dieng and Kelly is seemingly honing in on making his Motherwell loan a permanent deal.

For Dieng then, he’ll undoubtedly be QPR’s no.1 going into the 2021/22 campaign and he’ll once again play a huge role for the club as they look to be gearing up for a promotion charge.

In his 42 Championship outings, Dieng not only made 121 saves in total but also kept 11 clean sheets.

After proving so leaky in the 2019/20 campaign QPR had actually become a defensive force last time round and with transfers coming in thick and fast in west London, it seems like Warburton really has his sights set on that top-six spot next year.

Fans will be buzzing to see Dieng in action next season and hopeful that he can provide the same goods as he has done over the past nine or so months.