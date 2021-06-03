Fulham’s Kevin McDonald ‘will leave the club’ at the end of this month, reports The Athletic’s Peter Rutzler.

McDonald, 32, will leave Fulham at the end of June when his contract expires.

The Scot has been with Fulham since 2016. He joined from Wolves and has since racked up 127 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring six goals along the way and helping the Cottagers to two promotions from the Championship.

Now though, after struggles with injuries, McDonald will be leaving the club:

Fulham confirm that Kevin McDonald will leave the club when his contract expires at end of the season. McDonald: “I’ve absolutely loved it… My connection with the fans has just been brilliant and I’m sure it will be forever.” #FFC — Peter Rutzler (@peterrutzler) June 3, 2021

McDonald failed to make a single first-team appearance in the 2020/21 campaign due to illness.

Just last week, he underwent a kidney transplant. His brother stepped in to donate his but it’s unclear whether McDonald will be able to continue playing after it.

It’s a truly sad story about a player who Fulham fans had really grown to love both on and off the pitch – he’s a very humble man and as a footballer, he’s been sensational for the club.

In his first two seasons at Fulham – the 2016/17 and 2017/18 campaigns – he featured in all but one of Fulham’s 46 Championship games in both seasons.

Should McDonald be able to make a sensational return to the game then he’ll surely have suitors waiting for him in the summer window, or later on down the line.

As a midfielder, McDonald has always been a well-rounded player and he’s become a hugely experienced one at that, having impressed with the likes of Sheffield United and Wolves before his Fulham move.

A great player and one that fans will wish all the best for the future.