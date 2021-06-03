Ipswich Town’s Janoi Donacien could be heading back to Fleetwood Town, as per a report TWTD.

Ipswich Town are trying to sign attacker Wes Burns from Fleetwood and could use him as part of the deal.

Donacien, who is 27 years old, attracted plenty of interest in January and was wanted by Wigan Athletic, Plymouth Argyle and Accrington Stanley, as reported by the East Anglian Daily Times.

However, it was Fleetwood who won the race for his signature and he has spent the second-half of the past season on loan at Highbury.



Donacien made 19 appearances for Simon Grayson’s side and they could now be bringing him back this summer.

He has fallen down the pecking order at Ipswich and made only three cup appearances last term before they loaned him out.

The Saint-Lucia born defender joined the Tractor Boys two years ago from Accrington and has since made a total of 33 appearances.

He penned a new one-year contract extension last month but that is likely to have only been so Paul Cook’s side didn’t lose him for free.

Donacien started his career at Aston Villa and left on a permanent basis in 2016 and spent two season at Accrington. He impressed during his time in the North West and played 92 times for Stanley to earn a move to the Championship.