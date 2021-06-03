Sheffield United midfielder Ismaila Coulibaly is expected to remain out on loan at Beerschot next season, as per a report by The Athletic.

Sheffield United appear to have no intention of recalling him for the Championship.

Coulibaly, who is 20 years old, is poised to stay at the Blades’ sister club for another campaign.

Beerschot play in the Belgian top flight and are managed by Englishman Will Still.

Read: Sheffield United eyeing up Premier League youngsters

Sheffield United are gearing up for life back in the second tier next term and have turned to two-time promotion winner Slavisa Jokanovic as the man they hope will get them up.

The Yorkshire side signed Coulibaly in September last year but he is yet to be seen in the red and white stripes as he was immediately loaned to Beerschot as part of his transfer.

The Mali youth international started his career at CS Duguwolofila as a youngster in his native country before moving to Sarpsborg 08 in Norway.

He went on to play 28 times in the Eliteserian, chipping in with four goals in all competitions, before catching the eye of Sheffield United.

Read: Sheffield United offer Watford, Swansea City-linked man a new contract

Coulibaly is a name for the Blades’ fans to keep an eye on but he is not expected to link up with them this summer.

Another season at Beerschot is on the cards for the youngster and it will be interesting to see how he gets on.