Nottingham Forest have decided to release ex-Bolton Wanderers man Sammy Ameobi.

Nottingham Forest have opted against extending his contract at the City Ground, as per their official club website.

Ameobi, who is 29 years old, will be a free agent this summer and will be weighing up his next move.

Yuri Riberio, Samba Sow, Abdoulaye Diallo and Michael Hefele have also left Forest.

Read: Nottingham Forest-linked attacking midfielder wants new Brentford contract

Their boss, Chris Hughton, has said: “We thank every player who has represented the club and wish them all well with their future careers. I have been very pleased with the levels of commitment shown by the players during my time here.

“We now move on to a new phase and start planning for what will be a hugely important season for us.”

Ameobi moved to Forest a couple of years ago and has been a useful player over the past two seasons.

He has made 81 appearances for the Reds in all competitions, chipping in with eight goals and 11 assists.

Read: Bolton Wanderers target wanted by lots of clubs this summer

Ameobi started his career at Newcastle United and rose up through their youth ranks before making 75 appearances for their first-team. He also had loan spells away in the Football League at Middlesbrough, Cardiff City and Bolton Wanderers.

Bolton made his move to the North West permanent in 2017 and he was a key player for the Trotters in the Championship for two seasons before leaving for Forest when his deal expired.

The pacey wide man is now available and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.