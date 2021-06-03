Rob Elliot has agreed a two-year contract with Watford, as per a report by The Athletic.

The goalkeeper will find himself back in the Premier League next season.

Elliot, who is 35 years old, spent time training with his former club Charlton Athletic in the last campaign.

He linked up with Watford in January on a short-term basis and has since been used as a back-up with the Hertfordshire side.

Elliot was released by Newcastle United at the end of last season and took a few months out of the game whilst he hunted for a new home.

The Republic of Ireland international started his career at Charlton and returned to the London club this past winter to keep up his fitness levels before moving on to Watford.

Elliot rose up through the youth ranks with the Addicks before going on to play 110 times for their first-team. He also had loan spells away from the London club at Bishop’s Stortford, Notts County and Accrington Stanley.

He left Charlton in August 2011 and was handed a Premier League move by Newcastle.

Elliot was mainly used as a back-up by the North East side but did impress whenever called upon. He was part of their side promoted from the Championship under Rafa Benitez in 2017.

He has since earned another promotion with Watford recently and will be excited to be in and around their dressing room for the top flight now.