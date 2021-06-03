Sheffield Wednesday’s Osaze Urhoghide is ‘set to leave’ the club after rejecting a new deal, reports Yorkshire Live.

Urhoghide, 20, has reportedly rejected the offer of a new Sheffield Wednesday deal and will leave when his contract expires at the end of this month.

The Englishman has had a number of suitors going into the final few weeks of his Sheffield Wednesday contract with one of those being Leeds United – the Whites have been strongly linked with the defender.

As well as Leeds, the Championship’s 2nd-placed team from the last season Watford have also been linked with a summer move for Urhoghide, as well as Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff City.

For any of the three linked sides, Urhoghide would be a quality addition – he one was of the few names who Owls fans rated in their torrid 2020/21 season, in which Urhoghide made 16 Championship appearances.

From the Owls’ point of view, the news of Urhoghide’s contract rejection is wholly unsurprising.

The club are in turmoil with several players reportedly considering ‘walking out’ of the club due to pay issues that have beset the club throughout the course of the last season, and many others in Urhoghide’s position will likely leave at the end of the month.

For the player though, there’s likely an exciting summer ahead. He’s not short of suitors and even has interest from abroad too, but his next move should be carefully decided – he needs game-time at his age and having proved himself in the Championship, a second-tier move looks as though it could be the best option for him.