Nottingham Forest are seemingly dropping their interest in sealing a permanent signing of Benfica’s Filip Krovinovic, as per reports from Portuguese outlet Record.

Krovinovic, 25, spent the second half of the season just gone on loan with Nottingham Forest.

He featured 19 times in the Championship for the Reds and scored one goal but Chris Hughton’s side will ‘not advance to buy’ the Croatian, as per reports from Record (via Sport Witness).

It’s reported that the midfielder now has Serie A interest from the likes of Fiorentina and Torino and Sport Witness write how Portuguese media ‘aren’t even considered in local reports’.

Nottingham Forest were previously being backed to pursue a permanent deal for Krovinovic. He had some good moments for the club and for Hughton, he’d be a really keen player to have around for the 2021/22 season.

But wages look likely to be an issue coming from Benfica, where has just a year left on his contract. Despite that, it seems as though Krovinovic could be available fairly cheap – Portuguese outlet A Bola reported this week that Alanyaspor were readying a £1.3million (€1.5million) offer for the midfielder, suggesting Benfica are hoping for a quick sale this summer.

Thoughts?

If the money is right for Forest then there’s no reason why they shouldn’t pursue a permanent deal for Krovinovic.

But the Croat might have turned his career interests elsewhere with suitors now coming from the Italian top flight. He played in a Nottingham Forest side that undoubtedly struggled last time round but if Hughton wants a more comfortable 2021/22 season then the transfers will soon have to start coming in.