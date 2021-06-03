Fulham spent big and went up to the Premier League, were relegated and went up again. Now they face up to another relegation and Championship campaign.

Fulham will likely face the 2021/22 campaign with a new-look squad as those players seeing themselves able to play at a higher level moving on from the Cottagers.

The Cottagers have an upcoming summer transfer window to sort out the make-up and look of this squad but one player who looks like he’ll be moving on will be on-loan Danish defender Joachim Andersen.

Now Danish source BT write that Fulham is set to miss out with Tottenham leading the way on a permanent deal.

Andersen: Solid Premier League season for Cottagers

Fulham paid a loan fee to take Andersen from French side Lyon on a season-long loan deal that covered the last Premier League campaign.

That was in October last year and came just a year after the Ligue 1 side paid Serie A side Sampdoria up to £25m for him.

He had a solid campaign for the Cottagers, featuring in 31 of Fulham’s Premier League games – scoring once against Leeds United in a 2-1 loss and adding an earlier assist in a 1-1 Burnley draw.

Relegation from the Premier League was always going to impact Scott Parker’s chances of keeping hold of him and that, say BT, is the case.

Andersen: Set for capital stay but not at Fulham

BT report that it will be an “eventful summer” for Andersen but one where he stays in English football as is his preference.

They write that it is “absolutely certain” that the four-cap Denmark international will not move into the Championship with Fulham.

However, the article adds that “it looks almost certain” that he “will stay in the Premier League and London” and that it is Spurs who are “in the driver’s seat” to land him.

Comment: Fulham will have to get used to this scenario

In a way, it is to be expected that Fulham would not be able to hold onto Joachim Andersen what with their relegation into the Championship. This is something that they will have to get used to.

It’s the second ‘instant’ relegation that the London outfit have suffered after going up to the Premier League – they are starting to look like a yo-yo outfit.

That sort of up/down performance will play heavily on players’ minds when making a decision whether to stay or not. For example, Aleksander Mitrovic is a name some are mentioning in such light.

Obviously, Andersen is not staying at Craven Cottage and it is said that North London side Spurs are leading the way for a permanent signing with the Dane not fitting in at Lyon.

BT say that “several London clubs” are interested in landing him on a permanent deal. However, Fulham will be looking at other options whilst this is playing out which is a shame as he is the sort of centre-back that the Cottagers will need to escape the Championship again next season.