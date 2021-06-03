Lincoln City have reportedly ‘made an offer’ for Gillingham’s Jordan Graham, reports Football League World – the winger has been linked with a move to Charlton Athletic.

Graham, 26, is set to leave Gillingham at the end of this month. The Englishman is coming into the final few weeks of his contract and Football League World now claim that Gills’ League One rivals Lincoln City have ‘made an offer’ to bring Graham to the club this summer.

On deadline day of the last winter transfer window, Football Insider reported that Charlton Athletic had ‘multiple approaches’ to sign Graham rejected.

Steve Evans’ side were keen to keep hold of the wide-man but now look set to lose him for nothing, and League One play-off finalists Lincoln City could land him as they vie for promotion once again in the 2021/22 season.

Having spent several seasons with Wolves, Graham left to join Gillingham midway through the 2019/20 campaign. His last season though was his breakthrough – he featured 39 times in League One, scoring 12 goals and grabbing six assists.

He proved one of the best and most prolific wingers in League One and the race to land him for free this summer is quickly heating up.

Thoughts?

This is a player who Charlton Athletic would really benefit from having.

Nigel Adkins’ side will be vying for promotion next season and they need to add as much firepower and League One-proven players as they can.

Graham joining one of Charlton’s promotion rivals in Lincoln City would be a blow to the Addicks – they might soon have to put their money where their mouth is if they’re still interested in the winger.