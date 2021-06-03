Middlesbrough released a handful of first-team and youth players after the announcement of their retained list last week.

Middlesbrough allowed Britt Assombalonga, Marvin Johnson, Ashley Fletcher, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, and Jordan Archer to depart from the senior setup. Whilst Cole Kiernan, Tyler Williams and Tyrone O’Niell were also shown the exit door.

Striker Tyrone O’Neill has not been shy of suitors in his short spell as a free agent. According to an exclusive report from Football League World, League Two side Harrogate Town are one of a number of clubs interesting in signing the youngster.

The 21-year-old has featured only once in the EFL previously, making his Middlesbrough debut against Leeds United back in November 2019 but didn’t play any further part for his hometown club.

He did have loan spells out from the Riverside in the National League and National League North with both Hartlepool United and Darlington.

Harrogate are set to face competition for O’Neill however with clubs in Scotland also registering an interest. Although the sides north of the border remain unnamed for the time being.

With O’Neill, Assombalonga and Fletcher all having left the club recently, Middlesbrough are short on numbers in forward areas. Neil Warnock’s side now only have Chuba Akpom and 18-year-old Josh Coburn at their disposal.

However, Akpom has been told he can also find a new club this summer, with the likes of Millwall, Bristol City and Charlton Athletic amongst those interested. Consequently, this means Boro are in the market to sign several new strikers in the up and coming transfer window.