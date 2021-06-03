Bristol City are ‘understood to have been offered’ the chance to sign out-of-favour Stoke City striker Sam Vokes.

Stoke Sentinel report that Vokes, 31, has been ‘offered’ to Bristol City, with other Championship clubs having been made aware of his potential availability – Stoke are ‘unlikely to command a significant’ transfer fee.

Bristol Live though claims that the Robins are ‘unlikely’ to take up the opportunity to sign the Welshman who’s endured a torrid spell with the Potters.

“As it stands, Bristol City are unlikely at this stage to sign Vokes… but he remains an option should various other targets be missed and the window develop in not the way Pearson intends,” writes Gregor MacGregor.

Vokes joined the Potters from Burnley in a £7million deal midway through the 2018/19 campaign.

He’s since made 78 Championship appearances for the club but has only notched a hugely underwhelming eight goals in the league.

Formerly of the likes of Sheffield United, Norwich City, Wolves and Brighton, Vokes established himself as a potent Championship striker with Burnley.

Spending seven years at Turf Moor, the Wales international racked up well over 200 appearances for the club and scored 58 league goals – the 2013/14 Championship season saw Vokes score 20 goals in 39 league appearances as his side earned promotion into the Premier League that year.

Vokes is just one of a number of expensive signings not to have worked out for Stoke City.

The club harbours some high-earning names and this summer looks set to see a clear out of Michael O’Neill’s side, and Vokes could well be one of the first names out of the door.