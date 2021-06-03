Doncaster Rovers’ Reece James is ‘set to snub’ Sheffield Wednesday, reports Sheffield Star.

James, 27, is set to become a free agent when his Doncaster Rovers contract expires at the end of this month.

The Englishman has been linked with a Darren Moore reunion at Sheffield Wednesday but now, Sheffield Star report that the left-back is ‘set to snub’ the Owls in favour of a Championship move.

Doncaster Free Press have also claimed that James has received an offer from the Championship, with Sheffield Star’s Alex Miller going on to say that James is ‘likely’ to take that offer.

The Owls made ‘initial enquiries’ for James going into the summer.

For Moore though, give his side’s relegation and current off-field predicaments, recruiting any players this summer is going to prove extremely difficult.

Things don’t seem to be getting any better for Sheffield Wednesday.

After finishing rock-bottom of the Championship table they’re heading into a contested summer transfer window, which could see the majority of first-team players depart before the start of next season.

Reports this week have claimed that a host of Owls players are considering ‘walking out’ of the club due to issues regarding pay

It’s a horrible time for the club and for their loyal fans, and on the transfer front things aren’t great either.

James would be a really keen signing going into League One but he looks set to opt for a Championship move now, and nobody can blame him.