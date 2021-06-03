Sunderland is a club that is rapidly earning that cliched description of being a ‘former big club’ due to their growing tenure in League One.

Sunderland have been in League One since suffering relegation from the Sky Bet Championship at the end of the 2017/18 season. It was their second successive relegation after Premier League relegation the season before.

Next season will make it four seasons in English football’s third tier for the Black Cats. The stark reality of being there adds to that ‘former big club’ moniker that is bandied around.

The positive news is that the club is in new hands with billionaire Kyril Louis-Dreyfus now the new owner of the Wearside outfit. There will be money to spend in the upcoming summer transfer window – a key window for Sunderland.

Sunderland: Summer plans key as Black Cats look to distant shores

In a Sunderland Echo Q&A, journalist Phil Smith wrote that talent identification will be handled by the recruitment team at the Stadium of Light with new owner Louis-Dreyfus having input on fees and budgets.

Smith was more specific when saying “the shift to a more ‘evidence based’ or data-led approach” would mean the Black Cats “will absolutely be assessing other leagues across the continent and beyond to try and find value.”

Terms such as ‘data-led approach’ and ‘find value’ tend to indicate that Sunderland might be applying ‘Moneyball’ tactics to their summer recruitment aims.

Finding ‘value’ players that other teams might overlook as they join the chase for ‘names’ could be a way that Sunderland widens the scope of their search as they look to gain those fine margins that separate them from promotion.

Comment: if Sunderland get summer right – they’ll smash League One

Sunderland is, yet again, a club under some pressure to succeed; backed with the financial muscle of Louis-Dreyfus makes this even more of a prerogative.

However, with news that they are preparing to cast their net wider than the domestic game there comes the tantalising prospect that they will unearth some overlooked gem of a player.

That’s if their application of the ‘Moneyball approach’ works and they choose the right ‘value’ players who’ll have an impact on their League One campaign.

Those players are out there, just waiting to be unearthed. If a Louis-Dreyfus supported Sunderland can manage to sign such players then they should simply smash League One and march to promotion.

Before then, the hard work over this summer has to be done.