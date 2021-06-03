Sheffield United appointed Slavisa Jokanovic as their manager last month, as they gear up for the 2021/22 season in the Championship.

The appointment has been met with widespread joy from Sheffield United fans who fully expect their side to be a competitive force in the Championship next season.

The Serb has won promotion from the second-tier with both Fulham and Watford, and here we look at four names who’ve played under Jokanovic at either club and who are set to become free agents this summer:

Marcus Bettinelli

The Englishman spent the last season on loan with Middlesbrough, though his Fulham contract is due to expire at the end of this month.

He split opinion at The Riverside and it seems Scott Parker has no plans for him at Craven Cottage, and with Blades stopper Aaron Ramsdale potentially facing a summer of speculation, Bettinelli could be keen back-up at Bramall Lane.

Kevin McDonald

Another Fulham man coming to the end of his stay is McDonald. The Scot is a firm fan favourite at the club but after some difficult years off the pitch battling with illness, he now looks set to become a free agent.

He was signed by Jokanovic at Fulham ahead of the 2016/17 season and in his first two seasons at the club would rack up a staggering 90 Championship appearances.

Still a quality player at 32 despite his struggles with injury, and of course a former Blade too.

Matt Smith

The Millwall man is another name to have played under Jokanovic at Fulham, though he sees his contract at The Den expire this month – reports say he’s in discussions over a potential renewal.

He’s another name with vast amounts of experience in the game, having done a job at whichever club he’s played for.

Perhaps not a starting name for Jokanovic to consider but well-worthy back-up in attack should Sheffield United need it this summer.

Luke O’Nien

O’Nien is the sole name on this list to have played under Jokanovic at Watford. He only ever made one league appearance for the Hornets but has since established his name with the likes of Wycombe Wanderers and now Sunderland.

He played a key role for the club in their last season in League One. Now though, the club are in talks over renewing his stay which expires at the end of the month.

Several Championship clubs have been linked with him so far and the versatile midfielder could yet be a keen addition to Jokanovic’s squad.