West Brom’s appointment of Chris Wilder seems to be fading away, as reports claim that the Baggies are ‘ready to pull the plug’ on the move.

Wilder, 53, has been closely linked to the West Brom job recently.

He’s being tipped to replace Sam Allardyce at The Hawthorns and has been interviewed extensively by the club, though talks have seemingly hit a stand still and the appointment now looks to be in jeopardy.

Here we look at three alternatives that West Brom could consider this summer:

Valerien Ismael

The Frenchman was arguably the Championship’s most surprising manager in the season just gone, and his Barnsley side the most surprising team.

They claimed 5th-place in the league but would bow out of the play-off semi-finals against Swansea City.

Ismael has been linked with a number of jobs throughout the season just gone too – he’s reportedly been on Crystal Palace’s radar and has been linked with the West Brom job recently.

A good, up and coming manager, but he’s little experience in the English game to date.

Sabri Lamouchi

The former Nottingham Forest boss is currently managing in Qatar with Al-Duhail.

He left Rennes to take over at the City Ground ahead of the 2019/20 season and would guide Forest to an eventual 7th-place finish, missing out on the play-offs right at the last.

Despite coming under mass criticism from Forest fans, it’s quickly become clear the good job he did after the club’s struggles under Chris Hughton and last month, he was surprisingly linked with the Wolves job.

Lamouchi is a manager who loves counter-attacking football and has achieved success in management across the globe – the current West Brom squad, should they keep their star players this summer, could really suit his philosophy.

Mark Robins

Robs has just capped a fine season in the Championship with Coventry City.

The Sky Blues boss is beloved at his club after a miraculous four years, taking Coventry City all the way from League Two to the Championship and winning an EFL Trophy along the way.

It’d be extremely hard for West Brom to prise him from Coventry and a risk as well – West Brom would be a huge step up but given his promotion credentials and recent Championship showing, it could be a really shrewd appointment should it come into consideration.