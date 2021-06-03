Barnsley was one of this season’s surprise packages in the Sky Bet Championship as they flirted with Premier League promotion.

Barnsley achieved this ‘surprise package’ tag after rising from the embers of almost being relegated the season before into a solid play-off side last time out.

Supported by the late loan capture of Orlando City phenom Daryl Dike, the Tykes looked well set to challenge for that Premier League spot before narrowly losing out to Swansea City by a 2-1 aggregate score.

One of the key players for the South Yorkshire outfit all season was attacking midfielder Alex Mowatt – a player whose contract runs out at the end of this month.

Speaking on that point, Barnsley CEO Dane Murphy says that the club is confident of agreeing on another deal with the former Leeds United starlet:

“We are confident that we can get something done with Alex… He’s our captain, our leader, he provides us goals and assists, he puts in the defensive shift. I don’t see a better place for him and I hope we can get something done there.”

Alex Mowatt: a season where he shone

Mowatt had shown promise and potential when breaking through at Leeds United and it was a surprise when the Whites let him go to their South Yorkshire neighbours.

Initially struggling at Oakwell, Mowatt has hit his stride and none more so than last season when he racked up eight goals and seven assists. Those goals and assists helped show the value that Mowatt brings to the Barnsley squad.

That value and importance are not lost on Murphy who, as above, says that he doesn’t see a better option and fit than Barnsley for the box-to-box midfielder.

Comment: Barnsley must agree on terms – Championship sides will be watching

It is vital that Barnsley agree on terms with Alex Mowatt and get him tied down to a new deal at the club. If not, then someone will come and lift him away from Oakwell and the Tykes.

Looking back to January, Barnsley rejected a bid for Mowatt – per the Yorkshire Post – amidst named links to the likes of Millwall, Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and QPR.

Whilst these were just ‘linked’ names, you can bet that clubs of that calibre will be watching and taking notes. Indeed, there will be clubs in and around last season’s play-off picture who will have seen what Mowatt is capable of and what he could add to their own squads.

Getting Alex Mowatt tied to a new deal should be as important as getting Valerian Ismael locked down as well. Should they fail to do so, clubs will be queuing up for him and it won’t be an orderly queue.