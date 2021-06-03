Crewe Alexandra, Burton Albion and Portsmouth want Perth Glory midfielder Brandon Wilson, according to a report by Football Insider.

The League One trio are all interested in luring him back to England this summer.

Wilson, who is 24 years old, is out of contract at Perth soon and will be available on a free transfer.

The ex-Australia youth international is believed to hold an English passport which will be a boost to any potential deal.

Wilson was born in Botswana but moved to England when he was a toddler.

He was in the academy at Burnley but never made a senior appearance for the Clarets. Instead, he had a loan spell away from Turf Moor at Stockport County before moving to Australia in 2016.

The midfielder signed for Perth and played for their Under-23s before breaking into their first-team.

He spent four years with the A-League outfit before switching to Wellington Pheonix. However, his time in New Zealand was short lived and he moved back to Perth last year.

Wilson may well be handed a Football League move now with Crewe, Burton and Portsmouth all said to be keen.

Thoughts

He is yet to play in League One and it would be interesting to see how he would adapt to life back in this country.

Australian football is a lot different but he could prove to be a shrewd addition in the third tier.

Portsmouth will be looking to mount another promotion push next season whilst Crewe and Burton will be eager to surprise a few.