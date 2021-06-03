Crewe Alexandra has always been renowned as a footballing side who have turned out a list of impressive players at their Gresty Road ground.

Crewe Alexandra currently play in League One where they have just finished their 2020/21 campaign in a midtable 12th position.

Despite that decidedly middling position, the Railwaymen still continue to unearth gems of players and the latest from that production line is winger Owen Dale.

Owen Dale: 2020/21 a glowing campaign

Warrington-born 22-year-old Dale is another player who has come up through the ranks at Crewe and progressed onto bigger things with the first team.

Such has been his progression that he’s gone on to make 106 appearances for The Alex – scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists.

12 of those goals have come in a sparkling 2020/21 campaign – 11 coming in 43 League One appearances for David Artell’s side.

That level of output for an attacking player is always going to draw more than a degree of interest. That much is certain with the likes of Blackburn, Preston North End, Sunderland and Ipswich all recently linked with his signature.

Nixon comments dash hopes of linked sides

Links at this time of the year are nothing new for football fans to hear – they are everywhere. However, the links to Crewe’s Dale are something that Sun reporter, Alan Nixon, picks up on in replies to questions on his Twitter feed:

Won’t pay the fee surely https://t.co/kY3Dek1BHb — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 3, 2021

Fee too big for anyone https://t.co/Qw61S7JGPr — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 3, 2021

Here Nixon clearly indicates that it is the asking price that Crewe are demanding that is an obstacle to either Ipswich or Sunderland taking their interest any further.

Comment: Crewe rivals to miss out if they dally

Crewe will have set their price for Owen Dale on what they feel is a fair reflection of his worth. He has one year left on his current deal after The Railwaymen took up the option to extend for a further two years in 2020.

As he showed last season, Dale is a goalscorer and one who can easily tuck the ball away – 12 goals (11 in the league) are testament to that. Goals don’t lie!

Both Sunderland and Ipswich Town are sides gunning to get out of League One next season and taking a punt on a proven goalscorer banging them in for a midtable team should be one they take a risk on.

If not, their dallying nature could see linked Championship sides steam in ahead of them.