Sheffield United full-back Rhys Norrington-Davies is now set to stay at Bramall Lane for the 2021/22 campaign, after reports linked him with a loan move to Belgian outfit Beerschot.

Norrington-Davies, 22, has just capped a season of loan spells in the Championship. The Sheffield United youngster started the season on loan at Luton Town where he made 18 league appearances, joining Stoke City in January and racking up a further 20 in the Championship, scoring the one goal.

Now, Sheffield Star has reported that the Wales international has rejected the opportunity to spend next season with Belgian outfit Beerschot, with Bramall Lane his preferred location for the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.

Sheffield United return to the Championship after finishing rock-bottom of the Premier League table, in a season which saw Chris Wilder ousted – he’s been closely linked to the West Brom job since.

The Blades have worked quickly to bring in former Fulham and Watford boss Slavisa Jokanovic in an appointment which has hugely excited fans ahead of their Championship return, with the Serbian boss having won promotion from the second-tier with both Fulham and Watford.

As for Norrington-Davies, he’ll have a good chance of being in starting contention for the Blades next season after his positive showings with both Luton and Stoke. He’s a dynamic full-back who really compliments the modern game well, with a Euro competition with Wales to compete this summer.

It’ll prove great experience for Norrington-Davies who could yet become a really important and popular member of the first-team next season.