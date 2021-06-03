Bradford City looked as though they were heading for National League football at one point last season. Then they pulled well clear of that.

Bradford City’s improved form was down to dual interim managers Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars who dragged the Bantams from their lowest position since 1966 to the point of being almost a play-off challenging side.

That faltered as form dropped and Trueman and Sellars were sacked by the West Yorkshire club whose eyes turned elsewhere.

Those eyes settled on Morecambe’s Derek Adams who became a favourite name tossed around by the press.

Key 48 hours ahead for Bantams after Adams news

Under Derek Adam’s guidance, Morecambe were promoted to League One via the play-offs. However, the rumours linking him to Bradford City persisted.

Whilst nothing concrete has come about, there seem to be things being put in motion that would indicate that the Bantams could be releasing the news of Trueman and Sellars’ replacements soon.

Morecambe announced earlier this morning that Adams has left his position at the club “to pursue an opportunity elsewhere.” Whilst rumours bounce, it must be stressed that there is nothing concrete on where this ‘opportunity’ is.

Meanwhile, local source the Telegraph and Argus write that Bradford City hopes to unveil their next manager “in the next 48 hours.”

Telegraph and Argus journalist Simon Parker, who writes that Adams was interviewed by Bradford in December, adds that Morecambe’s announcement is “paving the way for him [Adams] to be unveiled as the new City boss.”

Comment: Adams likely to be a big boost for Bantams

Bringing Derek Adams into Valley Parade will be a huge boost for Bradford City. The ‘bring back former favourite’ experiment with Stuart McCall didn’t work nor did the ‘promote internally’ measure with Trueman and Sellars.

Adams gaining promotion with Morecambe will have added much kudos to his managerial resume and it is easy to see just why Bradford City are sold on him.

As Simon Parker of the Telegraph and Argus says – a key 48 hours for Bradford City that will likely see them name Adams as their manager for next season.