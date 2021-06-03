West Brom are reportedly ‘keeping tabs’ on Celtics Jack Hendry, who has also been monitored by Sheffield United.

Hendry, 26, has just capped an impressive loan season with Belgian outfit K.V. Oostende.

The Celtic man featured 30 times in the league and scored twice for Alexander Blessin’s side (a Sheffield United candidate before Slavisa Jokanovic took over) and now West Brom are said to be monitoring his situation.

90min (via Express and Star) report that the Scot has a £2million release clause which Oostende have ‘activated’, but that a permanent move to Belgium seems unlikely with a host of English clubs reportedly in the running to sign him this summer.

As well as West Brom, reports link all of Sheffield United, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Newcastle United, with the Blades among those said to have watched over his performances in Belgium.

The defender has had something of a journeyman career to date – having started out at Partick Thistle he secured a move to Wigan Athletic in 2015 but would fail to make a league appearance for the club, spending time on loan with both Shrewsbury Town and MK Dons in 2016.

From there he headed back to Scotland with Dundee FC in 2017 where after one season he earned himself a subsequent move to Celtic.

Featuring 15 times in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic between 2017 and 2019, he would find himself on loan with Australian outfit Melbourne City last season and this season with Oostende, which has been his best career showing to date.

Now with a Championship move on the cards, Hendry could be about to make his name in the English game after some difficult years.

Whether West Brom or United will activate that £2million clause remains to be seen though, as does their chances of beating the above mentioned Premier League teams to the signing.