Sheffield Wednesday, Doncaster Rovers and Shrewsbury Town-linked Scott Tanser remains in contract talks with St. Johnstone. 

The in-demand defender has a host of suitors in the Football League but remains in discussions with his current side, as per a report by Not The Old Firm. 

Tanser, who is 26 years old, is out of contract at the end of the month and will become a free agent as it stands.

He has been linked with League One trio Sheffield Wednesday, Doncaster and Shrewsbury over the past couple of days, as per a report by Football Insider.

Tanser spent time as a youngster with North West pair Burnley and Blackpool before joining Rochdale.

He went on to break into the Dale’s first-team and made 57 appearances for them in all competitions.

Port Vale came calling in 2017 but his spell there as a brief one before he moved up to Scotland.

Tanser has been a key player for St Johnstone over the past few years and played just under 150 games for the club.

He was part of their squad who won the Scottish Cup this past season under Callum Davidson.

Tanser may well move back down to England on a free transfer for a new challenge.

Sheffield Wednesday, Doncaster and Shrewsbury have all been mentioned and it will be interesting to see what he ends up doing.