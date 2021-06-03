Former QPR man Cole Kpekawa has secured a move to non-league outfit Hemel Hempstead.

Kpekawa, 25, has left Chelmsford City to join their National League South rivals Hemel Hempstead, reports nonleaguedaily.com.

The Englishman is a product of the QPR youth academy having signed his first professional deal back in 2014 at the age of 18.

He’d go on to feature once in the Premier League for the Rs during their 2014/15 campaign in the top flight, making five Championship appearances in the following season – he racked up nine appearances in total for the Rs.

During his time in west London, he had loan spells with all of Colchester United, Portsmouth and Leyton Orient, securing a permanent move to Barnsley in 2016.

He made a handful of first-team appearances for the club during the 2016/17 campaign before returning to Colchester on a permanent basis for the 2017/18 campaign, then finding himself at St Mirren for the 2018/19.

After a brief but eventful spell in Slovakia with AS Trencin, which saw him sent off just nine minutes into his debut after his horror challenge broke an opponent’s leg and subjected Kpekawa to a six-month ban, before he returned to England in the non-league.

After a brief spell with Chelmsford he’s now at Hemel Hempstead at the age of 25.

He’s a name that QPR fans will remember – he was one those youngsters who always seemed to be on the books but always seemed to be out of any real first-team contention.

But he could yet make his way back up to the Football League with Hemel Hempstead, who finished in 10th-place of the National League South table for the 2020/21 campaign.