Oxford United are interested in Brighton and Hove Albion defender Alex Cochrane, as per BBC Oxford Sport on Twitter (see tweet below).

Oxford Utd consider potential replacements for left back Josh Ruffels with 27 year old out of contract and still to sign new deal. Brighton's Alex Cochrane & Eastleigh's Joe Tomlinson among those believed to be on radar. #oufc boss Karl Robinson thought still keen to keep Ruffels pic.twitter.com/Krm5jOWBVy — BBC Oxford Sport (@bbcoxfordsport) June 3, 2021

Oxford United have identified the Premier League man as a potential replacement for Josh Ruffels.

Ruffels, who is out of contract this month, is said to be a summer target for Championship side Nottingham Forest, as per a report by The Athletic.

Karl Robinson’s side hope to keep hold of him but have replacements in mind.

Cochrane has emerged on their radar and could be loaned out by Brighton next term to get more first-team experience.

He signed a new one-year deal with the Seagulls last month.

Cochrane, who is 21 years old, was wanted by Sunderland in the last transfer window and they tried to ‘set up’ a loan deal for the youngster, as reported by the Northern Echo.

However, a move to the Stadium of Light didn’t materialise for him in the end.

Cochrane has spent this past season on loan in Belgium with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise but he has had his injury woes.

Cochrane has risen up through the youth ranks at Brighton and was handed his first-team debut in an EFL Cup clash against Aston Villa in September 2019.

He then made another senior appearance in the same competition against Preston North End.

The England youth international is now being linked with a loan switch to Oxford.