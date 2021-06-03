Port Vale have received a boost in their reported pursuit of defender Dan Jones.

Port Vale have been linked with a move for the League Two man this summer by Football League World.

Jones, who is 26 years old, will not be returning to Harrogate Town this summer after his loan spell there last season, as per a report by the Harrogate Advertiser.

He has been released by Salford City and is available on a free transfer.

Read: Recently departed Barrow man could head to Wigan Athletic

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver has said: “We thank Dan for all his efforts while he was here. I like him a lot and we did speak about a deal at one point. But, both parties said that we wanted to have a look around and see what else was out there.

“There’s no animosity or anything like that, we’ve parted on good terms, however I want to find a left-back who really wants to play for Harrogate Town.”

Jones signed for Salford in 2016 but struggled for game time with the Ammies so spent time out on loan at former club Barrow before joining Harrogate in January.

Read: Former Barrow man finds new club in the EFL

Jones started his career at Hartlepool United and rose up through their youth ranks. He went on to play 41 times for the Pools but was released in May 2016.

The left-back subsequently joined Grimsby Town but did not nail down a regular starting spot with the Mariners and was loaned out to non-league for spells at AFC Fylde and Gateshead during his time at Blundell Park.

He left Grimsby in 2017 and joined Barrow on a free transfer. Jones quickly established himself as a key player for the Cumbrian side and spent two seasons with them before Salford came calling.

A move to Port Vale may now be on the horizon with Harrogate opting against offering him a contract.