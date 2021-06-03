West Brom are reportedly ready to ‘pull the plug’ on Chris Wilder, with talks having come to a standstill.

Wilder, 53, has been in talks with West Brom over potentially coming in for Sam Allardyce ahead of their 2021/22 Championship campaign.

The former Sheffield United boss has been in ‘extensive talks’ with the Baggies but as Football Insider report, the club now have ‘major reservations’ about the Englishman and are ready to turn to alternatives.

But The Sun’s Alan Nixon might have given Baggies fans some hope of seeing Wilder in The Hawthorns dugout next season. He tweeted yesterday saying that Wilder ‘wanted’ the job but that the club are yet to ‘agree the deal’:

Wilder had a think about it and wanted it … but West Brom yet to agree the deal … it is starting to drag. https://t.co/0Sjmt5uagO — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 2, 2021

At one point last month it seemed like Wilder to West Brom was an inevitability.

He’s a proven manager in the Football League and gave a good account of himself during Sheffield United’s maiden season back in the top flight.

Although his Blades side succumbed to 20th-place in the Premier League campaign just gone, he remains a respected manager and Football Insider claim that he’s keen on returning to work soon.

Which division that will be in though remains to be seen. Having just come from a Premier League job, Wilder could be holding out for a return to the top flight. Commenting on this matter, Nixon added:

Need to get it sorted ASAP to avoid that doubt … managerial moving season is on and showing no sign of stopping. https://t.co/ONGz3UfJOj — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 2, 2021

Championship level seems to be calling for Wilder. It’s hard to see him returning to the Premier League after his recent Sheffield United showing, with jobs becoming available and clubs quickly looking at other managers.

West Brom seems like the perfect place for Wilder to return into management and Wilder seems the perfect fit for the club too. A deal doesn’t seem to have been entirely called off yet, but the longer this goes on then the likelier it is that it won’t go through.