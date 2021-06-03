Preston North End are not pursuing a move to sign Sunderland’s Luke O’Nien, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

Preston North End have previously held an interest in the League One man but will not be bringing him to Deepdale this summer.

O’Nien, who is 26 years old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent.

The likes of Luton Town, Millwall and Middlesbrough are keen on signing him, as reported by Football Insider.

O’Nien has been a key player for Sunderland over the past few years but they are facing a battle to keep hold of him right now.

The Hemel Hempstead-born man joined the Black Cats in 2018 and has since made 139 appearances for the North East club, chipping in with 11 goals and 13 assists.

The fact he can play in a variety of different positions makes him an attractive signing on a free for Championship clubs.

O’Nien started his career at Watford but played just once for their first-team as a youngster. He was loaned out to non-league side Wealdstone before leaving Vicarage Road permanently for Wycombe Wanderers.

He became a regular for the Chairboys and played 119 times for them before moving to the Stadium of Light.

Preston have been linked with a move for him now but he will not being moving to Lancashire, which could open the door to the likes of Luton, Millwall and Middlesbrough.