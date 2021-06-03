Sunderland have been linked with a surprise move for Wolves’ Dion Sanderson, with a £2million bid being tipped.

Sanderson, 21, became an instant favourite at Sunderland last season. He spent the term on loan with the Black Cats, featuring 26 times in League One before his loan was cut short due to injury.

He goes into the summer with mass speculation surrounding his future – Sunderland want to bring him back in a deal worth £2million as per Daily Mail, with the Championship likes of Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United interested.

The Englishman also has interest from the Premier League with both Crystal Palace and Newcastle United linked.

Now, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has given some insight into Sunderland’s pursuit of the Wolves man, saying that it all ‘depends on the cost’. He tweeted:

Depends on the cost … https://t.co/dYV40HnJjM — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 2, 2021

Sanderson’s potential return to the Stadium of Light on a permanent basis will have fans excited.

Despite his age he showed qualities of a defender with years experience in the game last season – he’s versatile, able to play across the back-line and to a high standard, and his physical attributes make him a really dynamic player too.

Lee Johnson and Sunderland could well put all their transfer efforts into Sanderson this summer and it wouldn’t be a bad move.

But with so many teams in the running to sign him, and teams well above Sunderland in the Football League Pyramid, it’ll inevitably make the deal hard.

If the Black Cats can put their money where their mouth is though then the decision will lie with Sanderson.