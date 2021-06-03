Rangers winger Josh McPake is not expected to return to Harrogate Town on loan this summer, as per a report by the Harrogate Advertiser.

Rangers may well be loaning him out again somewhere else for next season.

McPake, who is 19 years old, is believed to be on the radar of Championship duo QPR and Bristol City, as reported by Football Insider.

He was given the green light to leave Rangers on loan in the January transfer window to join Harrogate.

McPake made 21 appearances in League Two during the second-half of the season, chipping in with four goals.

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver admits it is unlikely he will be returning to the Yorkshire club: “If you’re considering the loan players who have just gone back, the one who probably stands out the most is Josh McPake.

“He did very well for us, but I don’t envisage him returning here. I know that he won’t want to come back to Harrogate because he wants to play higher up the ladder.”

He added: “Whether that’s playing games at Rangers or going out on loan again, I’m not sure. But I know he is aiming higher than League Two.”

McPake spent the first-half of the past season on loan at Greenock Morton and played 10 times in all competitions for the Scottish Championship outfit before returning to Rangers.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Ibrox and has played once for their senior side to date, coming in a Europa League clash against Gibraltese side St Joseph’s.

QPR and Bristol City have been linked with him and it will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.