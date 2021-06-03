Premier League football is said to be the world’s best example of ‘league’ football. It is certainly a draw for many of the world’s top players.

Premier League football is also underpinned by money and that much can be seen by the recent news that the TV rights have been renewed to the tune of £4.8bn – that’s £4.8 billion!

The agreed deal covers the rollover period from 2022-2025 and guarantees those clubs already in the top-tier competition a sense of continuity should they remain there.

There are always some who prescribe to the view that money is the root of evil and say that the top-tier that is the Premier League is awash with money.

There will always be critics – that’s par for the course. Some of those recent critics are EFL chief Trevor Birch and QPR boss Mark Warburton who single out the parachute payment system for relegated clubs.

Parachute payments: Birch and Warburton critical

Parachute payments for relegated Premier League sides were introduced in 2006/07 and see these sides financially compensated for relegation as they adjust to life in the Sky Bet Championship.

This ‘softening of the blow’ strategy helps clubs maintain an even, financial keel in the second-tier of football as they look to regroup.

Critics such as EFL chief Birch and QPR boss Warburton see the opposite side of the coin – that these payments help to build a two-tier level of unfair competition in the Championship.

Birch, in an EFL statement released yesterday, confirms his position on this. He refers to the setting up of the Premier League in 1992 and pointed out that “as a core principle” it was agreed that “Clubs in the EFL should not be financially disadvantaged, no worse off, as a result of the Premier League’s creation.”

For his part, QPR boss Warburton said to the Mirror that there is also an unlevel playing field in the Championship and this is down to the parachute payment system. He states that “the parachute payments are the big problem” before adding that “it’s placing a gap between teams now.”

Comment: Birch and Warburton right to hammer parachute payments

It’s easy to look at the money awash in the Premier League and see it as something of an abomination. It is also easy to indicate the issue of parachute payments and say that it is unfair.

The thing is, on the latter, it is true. In a way, the parachute payments create a two-tier system of the haves and have not. Those coming down have money to sustain them; those in the Championship don’t.

There is an additional fund of £100m built into the new Premier League TV rights deal – £100m. This payment is intended to be spent over “the next four years only.” It is intended for a whole host of projects: 1000 National League clubs, women’s and girl’s football and all EFL League One and Two clubs.

£100m over four years! Each relegated Premier League side receives around £90m over three years just for being relegated. These clubs often spend big to stay in the Premier League due to the lure of the financial riches available playing there.

Birch and Warburton are right to hammer the issue of parachute payments. Why should Championship clubs bear the brunt of the gambles made by teams aspiring to play in the Premier League. Cut your cloth accordingly – that should be the mantra.