Swansea City are in advanced talks to sign Wigan Athletic’s Kyle Joseph, as per a report by Wales Online.

Swansea City are looking to see off competition from a host of clubs to land the youngster’s signature.

Joseph, who is 19 years old, is out of contract at the end of the month and has been offered a new deal by Wigan.

However, they may be resigned to losing him with the Swans swooping in.

Read: Sheffield United plotting moves for Premier League youngsters

Celtic, Rangers, Newcastle United, Preston North End and Sheffield United have been mentioned as clubs understood to also be keen by Wales Online’s report.

Wigan Today said Barnsley had an offer for him rejected this past winter, whilst journalist Alan Nixon suggested Blackpool have been interested too.

Joseph burst into Wigan’s first-team last season and scored five goals in 16 games for Leam Richardson’s side.

He joined their academy at the age of 13 and has risen up through their youth ranks.

Read: Barnsley hoping to keep hold of captain for next season

Swansea lost in the Play-Off final to Brentford at Wembley last weekend to miss out on a place in the Premier League.

However, the future is still bright for the Steve Cooper’s side and seeing off competition from elsewhere to sign Joseph would be a good start to the summer.

Losing him will be a blow to Wigan but they will no doubt have replacements in mind.