Huddersfield Town links to Scunthorpe United’s Alex Gilliead are believed to just be speculation, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

Huddersfield Town have been credited with an interest in the League Two man over the past 24 hours.

Gilliead, who is 25 years old, is said to be wanted by the Terriers, Sunderland and Ipswich Town, as reported by Football League World.

However, Yorkshire Live say “Rumours linking Town to Scunthorpe United midfielder Alex Gilliead are considered simply speculation.”

Gilliead is available on a free transfer this summer with his contract at Scunny up at the end of this month.

He made 47 appearances in all competitions this past season, chipping in with a single goal and four assists.

The ex-England youth international started his career at Newcastle United but never made a first-team appearance for the North East club.

He bagged five goals in 41 games for Carlisle United on loan during the 2015/16 season in his first taste of senior football.

Gilliead then spent a year-and-a-half back in League Two at Bradford after a brief stint at Luton Town. He was a key player for the Bantams and played 58 times for the Yorkshire club whilst they were in League One.

Shrewsbury came calling that summer and he left Newcastle on a permanent basis. He spent a single season with the Shrews before Scunthorpe signed him in 2019.

He has been linked with a few clubs recently but Huddersfield are not believed to be in for him.