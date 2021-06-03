Morecambe boss Derek Adams is ‘widely anticipated’ to be on his way to Bradford City, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

Morecambe were promoted to League One for the first time in their history on Monday but could now lose their manager.

Adams, who is 45 years old, has been sounded out as Bradford’s number one managerial target after they decided to part company with Mark Trueman and Connor Sellars.

They may get their man now and their hunt for a new boss is expected to be over in the next 48 hours.

Adams still has a year left on his contract at Morecambe and Bradford would need to agree compensation to lure him to Valley Parade.

The Scotsman took over the Shrimps in November whilst they were battling relegation and has since taken them to where they have never been before.

He started his managerial career at Ross County before moving down to England in 2015 for Plymouth Argyle, where he spent four years at Home Park.

The ex-Motherwell and Aberdeen defender got the Pilgrims to the League Two Play-Off final in his first season which they lost. However, they bounced back a year later to gain automatic promotion.

His side then missed out on the Play-Offs in League One by finishing 7th in the 2017/18 campaign and he was sacked just under 12 months later as they slipped down the table.

Adams has since reinstated his reputation at Morecambe but may now be on his way to Bradford.