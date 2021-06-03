Barnsley are ‘extremely confident’ of keeping hold of Valerien Ismael this summer despite rumours of a move away.

Barnsley’s CEO Dane Murphy says the Championship side expect him to still be charge for next season, as per their official club website.

Ismael, who is 45 years old, has been linked with Crystal Palace, as per a report by The Athletic, whilst The Mirror have reported he is high up on West Brom’s list of managerial targets.

He guided Barnsley to the Play-Offs this past season in his first year in England.

Murphy has said: “We’ve heard the rumours, we’ve seen the headlines, but we haven’t had any direct approach for Valérien.

“Of course there is going to be rumour and interest after the season we’ve just had. What Valérien put together with our club was incredible. It’s been an incredible achievement and an outstanding year for him.”

He added: “But I am extremely confident, the club is extremely confident that he will return and he’s going to continue to be the leader of our team.”

Ismael was handed his first managerial role by FC Nurnberg in 2014, but his time with there lasted just 14 games before he was given the sack.

He was then appointed interim manager of Wolfsburg’s first-team in October 2016 and was given the full-time role shortly after. He stayed with the Bundesliga side for five months and won six out of 17 games.

His last managerial stint before Barnsley was at LASK and he joined the Austrian side in May 2019 after a one-game detour in Greece at Apollon Smyrnis.

Ismael guided the Austrian Bundesliga outfit to their first ever appearance in Europe and ended up winning 31 games out of his 50 games in charge before moving to Barnsley on a three-year deal.

Crystal Palace and West Brom have been linked with him recently but the Tykes have no intention of letting him go.