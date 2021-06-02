Barnsley are ‘confident’ of striking a deal with Alex Mowatt this summer.

Barnsley’s CEO Dane Murphy is hopeful they can agree a new contract with their skipper, as per their official club website.

Mowatt, who is 26 years old, is currently out of contract at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent.

Championship rivals like QPR and Millwall have been mentioned as possible clubs who are interested in him, as per the Yorkshire Post in January, and other sides are likely to be keeping close tabs on developments.

Read: Barnsley-linked 21-y/o not wanted by League One side

Murphy has said: “We are confident that we can get something done with Alex. He’s currently on holiday but I believe when Alex gets back we’ll sit down with him and his representatives again and the club believes, I believe, Valérien (Ismael) believes that this is the best place for Alex Mowatt.”

He later added: “We know other clubs are interested, but we’ve been speaking to Alex about an extension for the better part of 18 to 20 months. He knows where we stand. We continue to put forward offers that should attract any player.

“So hopefully, when he sits down and looks at his offers, sees the full scope, he’ll realise this is where he should be and we’ll see him lead out the team again next season.”

Read: Ex-QPR man released by Stoke City

Mowatt has been with the Tykes since joining in 2017 from Leeds United and has since been a key player for the Yorkshire side.

He has made over 100 appearances for the Oakwell club and helped them get into the Play-Offs this past term before they lost to Swansea City over two legs.

Barnsley are hoping that they can keep hold of him this summer amid interest from elsewhere.