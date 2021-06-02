Wigan Athletic are set to sign Jack Whatmough from Portsmouth, according to BBC journalist Chris Wise on Twitter (see tweet below).

I understand Jack Whatmough is set to sign for Wigan. Sources in North-West suggest length of deal and financial package far more favourable than what was offered by #Pompey. Whatmough has spoken to a number of clubs, but going to link up with Leam Richardson again. Big coup. — Chris Wise (@chriswisey) June 2, 2021

Wigan Athletic are poised to see off competition from elsewhere to land the centre-back this summer.

Whatmough, who is 26 years old, is out of contract at Portsmouth at the end of the month and they have offered him a new deal.

Bristol City have been linked with a move for him, as per journalist Ciaran Wiseman on Twitter, whilst The News have reported that Luton Town want him as well.

However, Wigan appear to be leading the race for his signature now and the North West side may well be keeping him in League One.

The Latics survived in the third tier last season under Leam Richardson and are preparing for another year at that level.

Off-field problems at the DW Stadium are a distant memory now and their fans can look forward to the future.

Whatmough has proven himself in League One over recent campaign and would be a shrewd addition for the ‘Tics.

He has risen up through Portsmouth’s youth ranks and has made 136 appearances for the Fratton Park club so far in his career.

Danny Cowley’s side may have to start planning for life without him with Wigan set to lure him up north, possibly beating Bristol City and Luton in the process.