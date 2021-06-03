QPR had a Jekyll and Hyde Championship campaign last season with a possible relegation battle turning into a promotion charge in the New Year.

QPR, ultimately, paid the price of a bad 2020 by falling just short of a promotion place – too much to do and too little time to do it.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing and QPR will have plenty of that looking back and wondering what might have been had they had a little more consistency.

QPR: signings show Rs going in the right direction

The Rs had four players on loan last season and earlier today snapped up the third of those in Charlie Austin. Austin (21 appearances – seven goals), Sam Field (19 appearances – one goal) and Jordy De Wijs (nine appearances) all played their part in QPR’s resurrection.

Now there is talk that QPR are looking to tie up the permanent return of Stefan Johansen, the Fulham midfielder. Johansen made 21 loan appearances for QPR between his January arrival and the end of the season.

Those 21 appearances saw him stan out and contribute with three goals and two assists. His displays for the Rs also helped to strengthen the midfield core of the side.

All in all, the three confirmed signings show that Mark Warburton’s side are going in the right direction as they look to build on the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.

Comment: QPR will be a force if Johansen brought over the line

There is little doubt that Johansen, a 55-cap Norway international is a class act on the pitch. His displays last season told QPR fans that.

Players such as him don’t tend to come onto the market often and not where a Championship side can be said to have a decent chance of landing him.

There is much to look at in QPR’s favour when it comes to bringing him on board. He’s familiar with the set-up at the club and he is coming to the final year of his deal at Fulham. This would mean that he wouldn’t likely cost the earth in a transfer fee.

Whatever the case, QPR should really go all-in with an attempt to land Johansen. Do that and the Rs could well be a force to be reckoned with next season.