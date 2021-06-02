QPR improved massively over the second half of last season where they went from relegation battlers to near play-off contenders.

QPR’s form in the second part of the season, the 2021 half, would have been good enough for a play-off place. In truth, they failed by three places and nine points to achieve this.

Integral to this form and improvement which catapulted them up the table was the form of loanees such as Charlie Austin and Stefan Johansen.

The Hoops have confirmed the capture of striker Austin and now, according to West London Sport, the Londoners are looking to tie up a permanent deal for Fulham’s Johanssen as well.

Johansen – impressive displays during his half-season loan

55-cap Norwegian international Johanssen arrived at Loftus Road after the short trip across the city from Fulham’s Craven Cottage.

Johansen went on to make 21 appearances for QPR during his stay at the club, showing his class to score three goals and lay on two assists.

His current deal with the Cottagers runs until June 2022 but West London Sport claim that QPR is looking to make a move for him and bring him to Shepherds Bush for the 2021/22 season.

Signing Johansen on a permanent deal would mean that QPR would have all four of their loanees available and ready to go next season after today’s capture of Charlie Austin.

Comment – signing Johansen would be a cherry-on-top deal

Johansen is a class act and helped to hold together the engine room at QPR after his January arrival. If there is a hope of getting him then QPR should definitely push for it.

He’s a 55-cap Norway international and players of that level of experience don’t come onto the market that option.

He has a year left on his time at Craven Cottage and only cost a reported £2m-or-so when Fulham bought him from Celtic in 2016. That year left, combined with a low purchase price – you’d not expect to be paying the earth to land Johansen if Fulham are wanting him off the books.