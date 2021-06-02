QPR looked like they were being dragged into a Sky Bet Championship relegation dogfight at one point last season before pulling away after the Christmas break.

QPR then improved over the second half of the season, only failing to hit the play-offs by three places and nine points.

Mark Warburton will want to continue that second-half turnaround and has started doing so in the right way – snapping up striker Charlie Austin on a two-year deal.

Austin return to Loftus Road vital last season

Austin returned to Loftus Road in early January this year – joining on loan from faltering Premier League side West Brom.

His arrival back at the club he’d starred at before coincided with the Hoops pickup in fortune – Austin scoring seven times in his 21 appearances whilst on loan from the Baggies and proving to be a vital part of their recovery.

West Brom themselves were fighting what proved to be a losing battle against relegation and will find themselves, like QPR, a Championship side next season.

Austin’s deal at West Brom was up at the end of June at which point he would have become a free agent. However, as confirmed above by the club website, Austin will be moving to QPR for his second, permanent spell at the London club.

‘So pleased’ – Austin opens up on Loftus Road return

Charlie Austin is well-liked at Loftus Road and was welcomed with open arms when he signed on loan from West Brom.

His permanent return will likely see him welcomed even more warmly and a full season will give him the time he needs to put in a longer scoring run in an improving QPR side.

Austin himself seemingly cannot wait:

So pleased to finally get this deal done. It’s something that I’ve wanted to happen since arriving back at the club! @QPR mean so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to play in front of the home fans again! 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/WrKMq4nfwj — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) June 2, 2021

Comment – Austin a great capture

In short, QPR have pulled a blinder here landing Charlie Austin on a two-year, permanent deal. He proved what he could do in a half-season stint on loan.

What lies in front of him is a full pre-season to get up to speed and then it should be a continuation of the second half of last season.

He’s 31 but there is more to come from Austin and QPR should reap those benefits. He’s a Premier League quality striker and if fed well should prosper in the Championship.