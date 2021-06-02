Derby County was one of several sides skimming fine margins when it came to the Championship relegation fight last season. They survived, just.

Derby County needed a final day, 3-3 draw against fellow relegation strugglers Sheffield Wednesday to preserve their status as a Sky Bet Championship side by the skin of their teeth.

Still, the drama isn’t over for the Rams with a possible points deduction hanging over them after the EFL won an appeal against them for irregularities in their valuation of players.

That was part of the instability brought on at Pride Park that included two failed takeover bids as owner Mel Morris looked to move on the club to new owners.

One of those bids was from ex-Sheffield Wednesday advisor Erik Alonso and his No Limits Sports group. That failure has been commented on by EFL chief Trevor Birch per Derbyshire Live’s Mark Whiley.

Derby County – One relegation battle and two failed takeovers

Alongside Derby’s desperate battle against relegation last season, the fans had to put up with their hopes being raised by two takeovers – both failing to materialise.

First to arrive on the scene was the takeover driven by Sheikh Khalen Bin Zayed Al Nehayan and his Derventio Holdings vehicle. After much is it/isn’t it conjectures, that particular takeover fell by the wayside.

Next up afterwards was a takeover led by Erik Alonso and No limits Sports which, like the Derventio Holdings one, fell by the wayside and was scrapped.

EFL chief executive, and former Derby County CEO Trevor Birch, gave some insight into the particulars of how and why Alonso’s bid failed.

Alonso bid failed – reasons given

Per Derbyshire Live and Mark Whiley, EFL executive Birch that the football body “asked for some tangible proof” before going on to add “which unfortunately he wasn’t able to deliver.”

Commenting on the length of time that it takes for the EFL to ratify potential new owners, Birch is clear on one thing that creates that lag – lack of familiarity.

Birch said of this – “Unfortunately it’s a lengthy process if someone approaches a club and isn’t a known quantity.” Alonso was that ‘unknown quantity’ and ultimately couldn’t provide the funding promises required by the EFL.

For Derby County, that meant time wasted and another failed takeover.