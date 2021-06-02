Sunderland Echo’s Phil Smith has given a keen insight into Sunderland’s summer transfer plans, explaining that the club will ‘absolutely’ be looking at recruiting players from abroad.

Sunderland enter a pivotal summer in their recent history. They’ve new ownership in place on Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, a new manager in Lee Johnson and a whole new philosophy for how the club should be run both on and off the pitch.

On the pitch matters have quickly turned to player recruitment following their play-off exit. Aside from those still in talks regarding their contracts, Johnson looks set to be a busy man in the summer transfer window and already the transfer rumours are flying in.

The Black Cats have today been linked with permanent moves for Dion Sanderson and Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter.

But will Sunderland be utilising markets form overseas? And how much of a say will Louis-Dreyfus and the returning Juan Sartori have? Phil Smith wrote in a Sunderland Echo Q&A:

“Neither Sartori nor Louis-Dreyfus would have any input in talent identification.

“Louis-Dreyfus will of course have a say in budgetary matters and fees etc, but assessing and establishing targets is purely the remit of the recruitment team.

“However, the shift to a more ‘evidence based’ or data-led approach absolutely means the club are looking to broaden their horizons over a period of time.