Blackburn Rovers spluttered and slumped to a somewhat disappointing 15th place in last season’s Sky Bet Championship table.

Blackburn Rovers now have to pick things up, regroup and look towards next season – Tony Mowbray having this summer to organise the squad that he wants.

Decisions and searches will already be underway and that set of circumstances will need to take stock of players likely to leave Ewood Park.

One such player is likely to be a target closely looked at by other sides is 28-goal hotshot Adam Armstrong – a player said to be on Southampton’s radar by Hampshire Live.

Adam Armstrong: Output commands a high price

There can be no argument that Adam Armstrong is a striker who deserves to command a high price from any club wanting to take him on.

Across last season’s Sky Bet Championship campaign, he was always chasing Ivan Toney in the race for the Golden Boot. Where Toney finished with 33 goals and promotion, Armstrong ended up on 28 goals and a midtable finish.

That level of output – 28 goals in a struggling side – is something that is not only commendable but also something that would leave a positive impression in the thoughts of interested parties.

Comment: Blackburn chopping asking price a wise move

Hampshire Live’s article – written by Tom Leach – mentions the following about Blackburn’s valuation of Armstrong that is said to be £20m:

“It has been claimed that the club are already considering dropping their £20 valuation of the striker to £16m.”

Leach goes on to add that even with Blackburn willing to chop £4m off their asking price, it is thought to be a price “way above Southampton’s spending power.”

It is a wise move by Blackburn to be thinking of dropping what some think is an optimistic valuation of striker Armstrong. £4m off their valuation is a start but you still cannot help but think it is a tad optimistic bearing in mind he will be entering into the final year of his current deal and that the price will only drop over that final year.

Blackburn might want to revise their asking price to something more realistic or they could risk losing him for nothing.