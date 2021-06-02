Nottingham Forest are reportedly considering a loan move for Lyle Taylor next season – would he be a good fit for Millwall?

Taylor, 31, is reportedly in line for a loan move ahead of next season, claims Football League World.

They’ve linked all of Barnsley, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough with a temporary move for the striker, though another club who’s in need of a striker is Millwall.

The Lions finished in 11th-place of the final Championship table. Gary Rowett enters his third year in charge and fans will be hoping to see another top-half finish, if not a top-six finish.

But the upcoming season could be Millwall’s hardest under Rowett. He’s set to lose a host of attacking players with Kenneth Zohore having already returned to West Brom, and Matt Smith’s future uncertain.

They’re losses to an attack that was already struggling in the Championship – Millwall notched just 47 goals in their 46 Championship games last season, and so bringing in a proven striker is paramount if they’re to be realistic promotion contenders in the 2021/22 campaign.

Taylor, despite having a misfire season in his maiden one at Nottingham Forest could still be a worthy Championship player.

He netted just four goals in 39 league outings for the Reds but was playing in a Chris Hughton side who played painfully bland football. Rowett’s Millwall like to play a much more exciting brand of football and that fitted Taylor to the ground at Charlton Athletic.

At The Valley, Taylor became a cult hero after scoring 22 goals in League One to fire Charlton to promotion. He started the following Championship season in the same vein too but would quickly pick up a serious knee injury – in the end, he finished the season with 11 goals in 22 Championship games before leaving for Forest.

Playing in a system much more beneficial to attacking players like Taylor could be all it takes to get him firing again, and a keen man manager like Rowett could be the ideal boss to facilitate that.

A potentially shrewd move for Millwall then. Taylor though is seemingly a man in-demand and if Rowett wants to bring him to The Den for next season then he’ll have to move fast.